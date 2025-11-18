Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Donegal Group, Inc. $DGICA

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Creative Planning lifted its position in Donegal Group by 22.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 27,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 25,259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 477.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth $6,343,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.01. Donegal Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $245.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.19 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donegal Group

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $566,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 13,737,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,296,695.10. This represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 280,049 shares of company stock valued at $5,267,289 and have sold 14,400 shares valued at $271,026. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DGICA

About Donegal Group

(Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGICA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.