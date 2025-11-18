Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Lowers Position in Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 62.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,577 shares during the quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ringcentral by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ringcentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ringcentral during the second quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ringcentral by 26.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ringcentral in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ringcentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ringcentral from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

In other news, CAO Tarun Arora sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $32,240.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 110,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,362.34. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $1,358,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 462,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,319.55. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 75,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,201 in the last three months. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RNG opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $638.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ringcentral has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

