Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Acquires New Position in TruBridge, Inc. $TBRG

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBRG. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of TruBridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in TruBridge by 88.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in TruBridge in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TruBridge in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TruBridge in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

TruBridge Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of TBRG stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. TruBridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $307.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

TruBridge ( NASDAQ:TBRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.48. TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 3.63%.The firm had revenue of $86.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.56 million. TruBridge has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 18,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.23 per share, for a total transaction of $383,014.59. Following the purchase, the insider owned 817,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,531,005.19. This represents a 2.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 48,903 shares of company stock worth $990,503. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TruBridge in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

TruBridge Profile

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

Further Reading

