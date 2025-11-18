Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. $CLMB

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLMB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its position in Climb Global Solutions by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 224,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Climb Global Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the second quarter worth $3,655,000. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLMB shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Climb Global Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Climb Global Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $103.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day moving average of $116.34. The firm has a market cap of $477.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.90 and a twelve month high of $145.02.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.16. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $161.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Climb Global Solutions Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

