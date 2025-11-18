Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $5.22 Million Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,012 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,635,384 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $79,852,000 after buying an additional 1,222,958 shares during the last quarter. Certares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 177.3% during the second quarter. Certares Management LLC now owns 4,751,818 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $62,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 48.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,654 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $37,036,000 after acquiring an additional 931,283 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,536,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 82,306.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,528,647 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99.

TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.92 million. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $218,035.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 136,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,756.56. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho set a $17.00 price objective on TripAdvisor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

