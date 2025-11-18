Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 240.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 196.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Baird R W upgraded Kontoor Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average of $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 63.21% and a net margin of 7.68%.The business had revenue of $853.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.61%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Articles

