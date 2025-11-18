Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,885 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 629,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 48,267 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 80.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 144.6% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 25.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Rothschild Redb upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 110.67%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.