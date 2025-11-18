Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. $HLIT

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 533,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,520 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,474,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after buying an additional 411,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,081,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,500,000 after acquiring an additional 292,584 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 310.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,077,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,779,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,615,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 469,764 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Harmonic Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Harmonic had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.96%.The business had revenue of $142.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Harmonic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.120 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

