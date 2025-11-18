Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,790 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 77.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intel stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3,474.47 and a beta of 1.31.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.84.
Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.
