Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Viasat Inc. $VSAT

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Viasat by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 9.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Viasat by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Viasat by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 100,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 197,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,111,991. This trade represents a 33.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Viasat Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $43.59.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.20. Viasat had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

