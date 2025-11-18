Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.4% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boot Barn from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $241.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Boot Barn from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

In other news, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,234,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,810. The trade was a 40.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $171.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.17 and a 1-year high of $205.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $505.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.70 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

