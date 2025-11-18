Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 181,411 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 92.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 377,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,411 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 45.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 169,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 11.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 5.6%

NYSE ACHR opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.19, a quick ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

