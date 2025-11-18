Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Interface, Inc. $TILE

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TILE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Interface by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interface by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Interface by 2.9% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 353,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,623,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the second quarter worth about $226,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.07. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $30.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15. Interface had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $364.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Interface has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TILE shares. Weiss Ratings raised Interface from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insider Activity at Interface

In other news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $673,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 145,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,610.85. The trade was a 14.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Poppens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 124,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,462.24. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Interface Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

