Insider Selling: Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Sells 7,930 Shares of Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director Charles Prober sold 7,930 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $610,054.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 105,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,730.08. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Life360 Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Life360 stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $69.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,826. Life360, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $112.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.26 and a beta of 3.41.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Life360 had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 6.46%.The company had revenue of $124.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.26 million. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Life360 by 3,865.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,683,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,369,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Life360 by 158.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,679,000 after buying an additional 459,463 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life360 in the third quarter worth approximately $44,632,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life360 by 86.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 760,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,801,000 after buying an additional 352,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

LIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Life360 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Life360 from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

