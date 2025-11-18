Insider Selling: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $311,556.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 252,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,159,749.32. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.53, for a total value of $305,942.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total value of $324,590.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $357,560.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.70, for a total transaction of $343,980.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.71, for a total transaction of $335,594.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.08, for a total value of $322,112.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.25, for a total transaction of $325,150.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.55, for a total transaction of $342,370.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $7,363,089.79.

On Monday, September 15th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.83, for a total value of $353,962.00.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of GWRE traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.33. 954,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,025. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $272.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.41, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,039,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,791,000 after purchasing an additional 116,726 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the first quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,709 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Guidewire Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,672,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,105,000 after buying an additional 84,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 70.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,382,000 after acquiring an additional 589,424 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.08.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

