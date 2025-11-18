Insider Selling: Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) CFO Sells 1,188 Shares of Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) CFO Rebecca Clary sold 1,188 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $72,277.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,739.60. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Clary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Rebecca Clary sold 16,316 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $951,549.12.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Rebecca Clary sold 56 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $3,435.04.

On Thursday, November 6th, Rebecca Clary sold 4,572 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $220,873.32.

On Thursday, October 16th, Rebecca Clary sold 4,333 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $192,515.19.

On Thursday, September 25th, Rebecca Clary sold 2,100 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $73,521.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Rebecca Clary sold 5,359 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $159,430.25.

Globalstar stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -131.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Globalstar ( NASDAQ:GSAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 17.80%.The company had revenue of $73.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Globalstar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

GSAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Globalstar from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Globalstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 610.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

