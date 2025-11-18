Insider Selling: Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC) Major Shareholder Sells 85,918 Shares of Stock

Adherex Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 85,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $755,219.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,764,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,086,280.78. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, November 14th, Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 160,100 shares of Adherex Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,800.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 20,609 shares of Adherex Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $192,694.15.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 19,605 shares of Adherex Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $185,659.35.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 26,900 shares of Adherex Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $257,971.00.

NASDAQ FENC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 514,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,434. The firm has a market cap of $245.90 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.71. Adherex Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33.

Adherex Technologies ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Adherex Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adherex Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Adherex Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Adherex Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adherex Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Adherex Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Adherex Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Adherex Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adherex Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adherex Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

