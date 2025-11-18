Insider Buying: Koryx Copper (CVE:KRY) Director Purchases C$164,000.00 in Stock

Koryx Copper Inc. (CVE:KRY – Get Free Report) Director Heye Edmund Daun bought 100,000 shares of Koryx Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.64 per share, with a total value of C$164,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,114,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,467,014.12. This represents a 4.97% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Heye Edmund Daun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 3rd, Heye Edmund Daun purchased 91,600 shares of Koryx Copper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,148.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Heye Edmund Daun acquired 68,000 shares of Koryx Copper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,720.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Heye Edmund Daun acquired 40,400 shares of Koryx Copper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$61,408.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Heye Edmund Daun bought 91,500 shares of Koryx Copper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.17 per share, with a total value of C$107,055.00.

Koryx Copper Price Performance

CVE KRY opened at C$1.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.98. Koryx Copper Inc. has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$2.00.

