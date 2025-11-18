Inplay Oil Cp FY2025 EPS Forecast Lifted by Noble Financial

Inplay Oil Cp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Inplay Oil Cp in a report released on Thursday, November 13th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Inplay Oil Cp’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Inplay Oil Cp’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Inplay Oil Cp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $57.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.19 million. Inplay Oil Cp had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IPOOF. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Inplay Oil Cp in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Inplay Oil Cp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Inplay Oil Cp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inplay Oil Cp has an average rating of “Buy”.

Inplay Oil Cp Stock Down 1.8%

IPOOF stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $251.08 million, a P/E ratio of -224.31 and a beta of 0.89. Inplay Oil Cp has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $9.66.

Inplay Oil Cp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 868.0%. Inplay Oil Cp’s payout ratio is presently -447.06%.

Inplay Oil Cp Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

