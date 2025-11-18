Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Director Ken Ansin Sells 53,000 Shares

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) Director Ken Ansin sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $3,660,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,146.28. This trade represents a 49.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Independent Bank stock opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.56. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $77.23.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 16.64%.The firm had revenue of $175.25 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

INDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Independent Research set a $83.00 price target on Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Independent Bank by 296.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 95.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

