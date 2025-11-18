iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Shares Down 20% – What’s Next?

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 20% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 1,403,061 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,373% from the average session volume of 56,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

iMetal Resources Trading Down 20.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.80.

iMetal Resources Company Profile

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

