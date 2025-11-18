Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading 16.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 672,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 370,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Imagine Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Imagine Lithium Company Profile

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

