Image Scan (LON:IGE) Stock Price Up 7.9% – What’s Next?

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.78 and last traded at GBX 1.78. Approximately 350,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 242,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65.

Image Scan Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.45. The company has a market cap of £2.52 million, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About Image Scan

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

