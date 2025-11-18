Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Iain Mackenzie Buys 10,000 Shares

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) Director Iain Mackenzie purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 130,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,059.83. The trade was a 8.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 863,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.94. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.140-0.020 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ichor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ichor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ichor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

