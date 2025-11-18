ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,470 and last traded at GBX 1,470. 49,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 75,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,494.64.

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,486.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,412.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £923.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.12.

ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported GBX (28.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ICG Enterprise Trust had a net margin of 58.54% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICG Enterprise Trust PLC will post 1077.9999779 earnings per share for the current year.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust is focused exclusively on investing in buyouts in North America and Europe. Through our experience, global network and focus on defensive growth, we seek to deliver attractive long-term returns.

