Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN Shares Bought by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 725.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 3.0%

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $160.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.24. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $441.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HURN. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Huron Consulting Group

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $328,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,705.52. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $72,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,330,180.56. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,823,525. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.