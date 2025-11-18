Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Board of Directors Initiates Stock Repurchase Program

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE:HIMS traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $35.63. 29,961,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,539,094. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $598.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 6.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

View Our Latest Report on Hims & Hers Health

Insider Activity

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $112,151.61. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 155,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,555.68. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $662,250.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,354.16. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 584,209 shares of company stock worth $31,837,916 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.