Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hexagon AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and traded as low as $11.50. Hexagon shares last traded at $11.5495, with a volume of 73,998 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on HXGBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hexagon from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Hexagon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexagon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

