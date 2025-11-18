Heritage Distilling (IPST) & Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST – Get Free Report) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Heritage Distilling to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Distilling and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Distilling -254.24% N/A -65.59% Heritage Distilling Competitors 6.03% 7.14% 3.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Heritage Distilling and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Distilling 1 0 0 0 1.00 Heritage Distilling Competitors 399 1536 1513 62 2.35

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies have a potential upside of 32.77%. Given Heritage Distilling’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Distilling has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

37.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Heritage Distilling shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Distilling and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Distilling $8.40 million $710,000.00 -0.06 Heritage Distilling Competitors $149.96 billion $800.12 million 9.05

Heritage Distilling’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Distilling. Heritage Distilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Heritage Distilling rivals beat Heritage Distilling on 12 of the 12 factors compared.

Heritage Distilling Company Profile

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

