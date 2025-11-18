Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

HP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

HP opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -83.69 and a beta of 0.94. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.79 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -303.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

