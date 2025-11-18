HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HQY. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.16. HealthEquity has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.49%. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $157,102.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,416.95. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $564,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,604.16. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,281 shares of company stock valued at $859,867. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 995.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 639,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,500,000 after purchasing an additional 580,988 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $8,276,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $289,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

