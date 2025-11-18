Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Healthcare Triangle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Triangle presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ HCTI opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. Healthcare Triangle has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $435.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCTI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Triangle in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Triangle in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Triangle in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

