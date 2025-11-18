Head-To-Head Contrast: CISO Global (CISO) vs. The Competition

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) is one of 253 public companies in the “INTERNET SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CISO Global to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CISO Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CISO Global $30.75 million -$24.24 million -1.42 CISO Global Competitors $2.26 billion $337.41 million -29.58

CISO Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CISO Global. CISO Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CISO Global has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CISO Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

40.1% of CISO Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of CISO Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CISO Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CISO Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 CISO Global Competitors 1941 10533 20812 577 2.59

As a group, “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 33.61%. Given CISO Global’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CISO Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares CISO Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CISO Global -41.01% -74.83% -22.75% CISO Global Competitors -224.75% -66.69% -6.30%

Summary

CISO Global rivals beat CISO Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

CISO Global Company Profile

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services. It also provides cybersecurity professional services, such as incident response and digital forensics; security testing and training; cybersecurity consulting; compliance auditing; vulnerability assessment and penetration testing; and disaster recovery and data backup solutions. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

