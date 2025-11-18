Head to Head Analysis: Huachen AI Parking Management Technology (NASDAQ:HCAI) and Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) and Huachen AI Parking Management Technology (NASDAQ:HCAI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Indra Sistemas and Huachen AI Parking Management Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indra Sistemas $5.24 billion 1.95 $300.33 million $1.22 23.67 Huachen AI Parking Management Technology $40.94 million 0.41 $1.50 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Indra Sistemas has higher revenue and earnings than Huachen AI Parking Management Technology.

This is a summary of current ratings for Indra Sistemas and Huachen AI Parking Management Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indra Sistemas 0 2 0 3 3.20 Huachen AI Parking Management Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Indra Sistemas and Huachen AI Parking Management Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indra Sistemas 7.65% 29.73% 7.78% Huachen AI Parking Management Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Indra Sistemas beats Huachen AI Parking Management Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indra Sistemas

(Get Free Report)

Indra Sistemas, S.A. operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform. The company also provides Indra Air Automation; Indra Air Communication; Indra Air Navigation; Indra Air Surveillance; Indra Air Drones; Indra Air Information; and Indra Air Services for air traffic applications. In addition, the company offers defence and security solutions, including Platforms, defence systems, security, cyberdefence, space technologies applied to military operations, military and civilian training solutions, and logistics and maintenance services; and other technological solutions for public administration, industry and consumption, financial services, energy, and telco and media sectors. Indra Sistemas, S.A. was founded in 1921 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

About Huachen AI Parking Management Technology

(Get Free Report)

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides smart parking solutions and equipment structural parts. The company products include structural parts, garage structural parts, materials such as customized steel and load bearing steel plates for cubic parking equipment, railroad accessories and other products. It also offers equipment structural parts like conveyor belt components and feeder system parts along with product design consultation and maintenance services for its parking systems. The company was founded on September 30, 2021 and is headquartered in Jiaxing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.