HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Estimate for CRBP Earnings

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($6.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.82). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.49) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.92) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.10).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRBP. Wedbush upped their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho set a $39.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $11.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $137.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,538,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 20,000,000.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 200,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,007,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 188,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 116,005 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 12,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $220,936.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,787.26. The trade was a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 18,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $317,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 138,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,560.87. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,674 shares of company stock valued at $713,870. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

