HC Wainwright Issues Negative Outlook for UNCY Earnings

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Unicycive Therapeutics to $21.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8%

UNCY stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $124.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.87. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 11,370,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 52,925 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 11,698.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.