HC Wainwright Has Negative Forecast for OBIO FY2025 Earnings

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report issued on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.73) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.67). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchestra BioMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orchestra BioMed’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,665.05% and a negative return on equity of 320.09%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Orchestra BioMed from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orchestra BioMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of OBIO opened at $4.13 on Monday. Orchestra BioMed has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $233.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Orchestra BioMed by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,495,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

