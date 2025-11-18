HC Wainwright Has Bullish Forecast for WPRT FY2025 Earnings

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a report released on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the auto parts company will earn ($1.75) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.05). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Down 5.4%

WPRT opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.96. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 16.85%.

Institutional Trading of Westport Fuel Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $925,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 38,018 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

