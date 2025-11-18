Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $0.67 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 491.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58,785 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 106,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

