Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HGTY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hagerty in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hagerty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hagerty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Hagerty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hagerty

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 55,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $675,171.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,023,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,446,064. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 478,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,474 in the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hagerty by 2,374.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Hagerty by 165.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hagerty by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Stock Performance

NYSE:HGTY opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. Hagerty has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $359.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.36 million. Hagerty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hagerty will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hagerty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.