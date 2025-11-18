Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Insider James Winston King Sells 798 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider James Winston King sold 798 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $177,586.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,238,208.26. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 20th, James Winston King sold 798 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.70, for a total transaction of $196,068.60.

On Thursday, September 18th, James Winston King sold 7,162 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,782,048.84.

On Tuesday, September 16th, James Winston King sold 7,149 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $1,736,277.63.

NYSE:GWRE traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.33. The stock had a trading volume of 954,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,025. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.24 and a 200 day moving average of $229.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.41, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $272.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. American Trust raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.9% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 302.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

