Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GRDN. Truist Financial upped their price target on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Performance

Guardian Pharmacy Services stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.16 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Guardian Pharmacy Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Guardian Pharmacy Services will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardian Pharmacy Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 55.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 16.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 323,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 44,709 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 59,068 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

