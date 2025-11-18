Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $210.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico stock opened at $218.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.70. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a 12 month low of $168.62 and a 12 month high of $259.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $520.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the first quarter valued at about $13,756,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 813,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,821,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

