Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 502 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 93,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 35,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 170,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.04. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.60.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

