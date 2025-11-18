Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Purchases 3,293 Shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of ICF stock opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

