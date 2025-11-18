Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $7.56 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,267 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

