Greggs (LON:GRG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,481 and last traded at GBX 1,486.76, with a volume of 1491411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,505.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,660 target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Greggs from GBX 2,350 to GBX 2,190 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Greggs from GBX 2,650 to GBX 2,500 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,330 target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,064.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,614.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,732.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,571, for a total value of £116,850.98. Also, insider Matthew Davies acquired 1,249 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,600 per share, with a total value of £19,984. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,600 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

