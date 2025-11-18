Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and traded as low as $22.20. Getinge shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 2,501 shares trading hands.
Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $864.74 million during the quarter.
Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.
