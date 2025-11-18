Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and traded as low as $22.20. Getinge shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 2,501 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Getinge alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GNGBY

Getinge Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $864.74 million during the quarter.

About Getinge

(Get Free Report)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.