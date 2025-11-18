Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,966,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 100,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $186,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3,108.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 2.8%

ALSN opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average is $90.71. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.97 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 41.37%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

