Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,846,252 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $194,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in UMB Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $164,832.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,671.92. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Harris sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $61,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,285 shares in the company, valued at $888,915.70. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders bought 683 shares of company stock valued at $75,961 and sold 5,877 shares valued at $683,734. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on UMB Financial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.20.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.57. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.22. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $678.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.48%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

